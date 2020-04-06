Acoin Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Acoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a market capitalization of $9,629.25 and $2.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 132.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.