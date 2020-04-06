Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys A$107,381.66 in Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd (ASX:ACF) insider David Moffat acquired 416,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,381.66 ($76,157.21).

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of A$0.42 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Srvc Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hiring and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems, and related materials to construction and civil infrastructure providers in Australia. The company offers formwork equipment, including wall and soffit systems, heavy shoring products, concrete hardware and accessories, and special formwork products; and Cuplok, Super Cuplok, surelock, and Acrowskaf scaffolding systems, as well as scaffold couplers.

