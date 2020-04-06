Actinium (ACM) Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $212,308.58 and $2,186.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067477 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,611,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.