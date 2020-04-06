Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,075,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

