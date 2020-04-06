Acuity Brands (AYI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI):

4/3/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $152.00 to $101.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Acuity Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year, its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are expected to drive growth. The company is also committed to expand its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. It has been undertaking certain actions that are offsetting higher input cost and tariff impact. This includes increasing prices in order to offset the negative impact of higher material cost, which mainly stemmed from inflationary effects and tariffs by the government on Chinese finished goods and components. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.”

3/16/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

3/11/2020 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

