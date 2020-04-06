Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $855,082.20

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $855,082.20 and approximately $2.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.02326034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.03491502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00620657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00800336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00076915 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.