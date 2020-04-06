ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $595,875.13 and approximately $237.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,078,604 coins and its circulating supply is 83,936,594 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.