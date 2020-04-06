Adelphoi Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $167,470.77 and approximately $138.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

