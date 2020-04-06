AdEx 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110,567.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance and Upbit. AdEx has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $110,567.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.02660084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00208086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, Gatecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.