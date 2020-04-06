AdHive (ADH) Achieves Market Cap of $91,242.82

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $91,242.82 and $231.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 125.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

