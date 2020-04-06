Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ADL stock opened at €9.00 ($10.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a one year high of €13.86 ($16.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

