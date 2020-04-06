ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €15.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.46 ($43.55).

ETR:ADJ opened at €19.40 ($22.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.48. The company has a market cap of $834.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.39, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.16. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of €13.00 ($15.12) and a fifty-two week high of €49.84 ($57.95).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

