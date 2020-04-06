Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,144,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $25.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

