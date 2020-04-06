Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $23.57 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

