Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Monday, April 6th, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Wednesday, April 1st, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total value of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12).

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.22 million and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 357 ($4.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

