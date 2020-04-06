Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 4,500 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Friday, April 3rd, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Wednesday, April 1st, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total value of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12).

AMS opened at GBX 238 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $508.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 261.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

