Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Sells £51,581.94 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total value of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12).

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 233.86 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The company has a market cap of $508.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

