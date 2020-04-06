Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0014

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $40,697.08 and approximately $166.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,439,063 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

