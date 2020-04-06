Aeon Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Aeon has a market cap of $1.75 million and $539.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00805156 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

