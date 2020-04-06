AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

