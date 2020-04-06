Aeron Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $2.06 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02633734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205889 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDAX, HitBTC, Kuna, Mercatox, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.