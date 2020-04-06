AES (AES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AES (NYSE: AES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – AES was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/30/2020 – AES was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – AES was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/16/2020 – AES was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/12/2020 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – AES was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/10/2020 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

