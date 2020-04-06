Aeternity Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Crex24, Binance and CoinBene. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and $7.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,286,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,465,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Binance, LATOKEN, Crex24, HADAX, BigONE, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Liqui, ZB.COM, Zebpay, FCoin, Radar Relay, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinBene, Koinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

