Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 265.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

