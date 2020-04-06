Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $55.36 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 5,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.87 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,871,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 815.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,100.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

