AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Purchases C$75,625.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Judy Goldring bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,860.95.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.88. 284,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.26. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

