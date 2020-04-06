AGNC Investment (AGNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC):

4/1/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – AGNC Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $20.25 to $12.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – AGNC Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/17/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – AGNC Investment was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.25.

2/13/2020 – AGNC Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

AGNC stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Get AGNC Investment Corp alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.