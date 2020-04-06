Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/3/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s profits increased year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Its adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed a double-digit increase in gold production in the quarter. It maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland— the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic. However, it faces headwinds from higher expected costs in 2020. The company has also revised its gold production guidance downward for 2020. Its stretched valuation is another concern.”

2/19/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $72.92 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

2/13/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

2/12/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been going up of late. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

2/9/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $44.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.