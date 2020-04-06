Agora Hits Market Capitalization of $11,353.97 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Agora has a market cap of $11,353.97 and approximately $24.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agora has traded down 69.9% against the dollar. One Agora token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.02560343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00201143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Agora

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agora’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote.

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

