Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires $33,930.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. 45,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

