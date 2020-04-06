Agrocoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $258,453.00 (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $258,453.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.04642455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010574 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (AGRO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.