AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Up 18.1% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, Bit-Z and BCEX. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.02 million and $213,061.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04545912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037433 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, Bibox, BitForex, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.