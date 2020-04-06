AidCoin (AID) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,175.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $343,077.97 and $5,175.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.02607332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00206881 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

