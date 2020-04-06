AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Maxim Group

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of AIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936,968. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

