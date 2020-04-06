Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network, IDEX, DragonEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Koinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.