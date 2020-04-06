Air Products & Chemicals (APD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $276.00.

3/16/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

3/10/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Air Products & Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $186.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.77.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

