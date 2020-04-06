Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €69.00 ($80.23) target price from Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.31 ($108.50).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €52.22 ($60.72) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.18 and a 200 day moving average of €120.20.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

