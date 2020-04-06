Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €86.00 by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR traded up €4.02 ($4.67) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €53.53 ($62.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,536,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.18 and a 200 day moving average of €120.20. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.