Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €52.22 ($60.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.20. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

