AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx and Binance. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

