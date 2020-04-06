Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of AKAM opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after buying an additional 431,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

