Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of ALK opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

