Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

