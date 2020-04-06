Alcoa (AA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

3/25/2020 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/20/2020 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/3/2020 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:AA opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,822 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $16,310,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 499,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

