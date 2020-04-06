Alembic Global Advisors Downgrades Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Neutral

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.80. 436,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,732. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

