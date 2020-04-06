Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,485 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 38,786,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,940,492. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

