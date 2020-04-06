Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.70.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE ARE traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.39. 20,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

