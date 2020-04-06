Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/12/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/3/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ALXN stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after acquiring an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

