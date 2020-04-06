All Sports Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $20.33 and $50.98. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $393,882.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.04648919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037555 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

