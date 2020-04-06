ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of ALLETE worth $61,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

